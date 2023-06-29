Video captures man's violent assault of 13-year-old at Livonia rec center

Rashon Black still can’t believe the nightmare her son Kenneth Black Jr. said he was forced to experience at the Livonia rec center.

"I said wait this the grown man attacked my son? He said 'N*****, b****, get the f*** on.'"

The offensive comments were allegedly made by Moeez Irfan, who was captured on video appearing to violently attack Black’s son June 8th, two days before his 14th birthday.

"I didn’t see a bump but it could have been a bump," said Black. "But my son said he kind of brushed his shoulder and the guy started saying racial stuff to him.

"(He said) 'You f****** n***** you not going to say excuse me.'"

Livonia Police are still investigating, but reports show that Irfan, 29, bumped into the teen, then shouted racial slurs at him and hit him in the head multiple times.

"My son was crying and they had bandages and stuff on his head," Black said.

She said the staff at the rec center allegedly did not do much to stop the attack.

"I’m confused because I don’t know why those people did not help my baby," Black said.

When police arrived Moeez Irfan resisted arrest but was eventually subdued by multiple officers and taken into custody. He was also transported to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Moeez Irfan

"I just broke down crying, I was just angry," she said.

This is not the first heartache Rashon Black has had to endure.

In 2015 her 20-year-old daughter Rhonda Davis was found dead. Her body burned and left in a stolen van in Detroit.

Now Black says her pain continues as she now watches her son struggle after his attack.

"He's complaining about headaches and he’s having memory loss," she said.

Moeez was charged with Aggravated Assault, Ethnic Intimidation, Resisting and Obstructing Police, and Habitual Offender Third Offense.

The City of Livonia released a statement that said in part:

"Incidents like these are extremely rare, and we take them very seriously. But, when they do occur, it

is a reminder that additional work is needed to create the community we hope for in the future."

This mom said she still has concerns, despite the fact that the attacker was arrested,

"I’m afraid if he gets out he's going to bump into my son and this time, he may come back and kill him," she said.

Black has started a GoFundMe for medical bills. CLICK HERE.



