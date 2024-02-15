Video: Pickup truck loses control in snow, gets hit by plow on I-75

A dashcam video of a freeway crash released by the Oakland County Roads Commission shows the importance of taking it slow in the snow.

On Thursday the commission released video taking place on I-75 at north of Square Lake Road during the snowstorm on Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said that there were no injuries from the crash.

A pickup truck can be seen passing the orange plow truck on the left when the driver loses control, drifting right.

The truck skids in front of the plow and hits the freeway wall on the right side. It then gets hit on the passenger side by the plow.

"Slow down and do not crowd our trucks," the commission account on X, formerly Twitter, posted. "Incident on I-75 north of Square Lake Road. SMH."