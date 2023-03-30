Video shows persons of interest wanted after child, woman shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are still looking for two people after a 9-year-old boy and a woman were shot at a vacant building Monday.

Police released surveillance video Thursday showing three people believed to be involved in the shooting near Gratiot Avenue and Eastburn Street. According to Chief James White, one suspect was arrested, but police are still looking for another suspect, along with a person he said is a person of interest.

According to an assistant police chief with the department, there were three men that were engaged in gunfire.

"Our shooter is believed to have a distinctive jacket - white or gray camouflage color. Those are the last three we saw in the area, so it's imperative we talk to them," said Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

The boy is believed to have been with his father inside the abandoned business when the gunfire broke out. They're not believed to have any connection with the shooter.

The 9-year-old was struck in the stomach while the female victim was shot in the hip. It's unclear how she factors into the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.