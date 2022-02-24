Video shows Southfield officers crash into, disable stolen police cruiser

Southfield police video shows the chaotic moments a car thief suspect was taken out by a police vehicle with a pit maneuver, only for the man to then steam the cruiser after the officer got out.

More footage shows the moment responding officers used another pit maneuver to run the stolen cruiser off the road, leading to the arrest of the suspect who resisted. The suspect charged is Charles Duanne Williams, 27, from Detroit, who investigators say has a lengthy criminal record.

"This incident was very stressful for our officers," Chief Elvin Barren said. "It was very tense and you're going to see it in the video."

It began the Franklin River Apartments in the area of 12 Mile and Telegraph, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a Southfield officer tried to stop a suspected car theft using a pit maneuver- but unsuccessfully.

"The driver exited the vehicle and was very quick deliberate motion enter our police SUV," Barren said.

Cops struggle with Williams, but he fled in the cruiser through the neighborhood -almost hitting cars- blowing stop signs- all

at a high rate of speed, for about a mile on Winchester Street.

Then, a senior officer gave chase, "And he performs a successful pit maneuver in the SUV and disabled it," Barren added.

Officers descended on the suspect with guns aimed, with a police patrol rifle dangerously at arm's reach inside the stolen SUV.

"The officers grabbed both of his arms preventing him from having access to that rifle which is just right underneath him," Barren said. "You'll see the butt of that rifle (in the video)."

The suspect was then forced out of the police vehicle and resisted officers.

"For some unknown reason he refused to comply and show his hands," Barren said. "You'll see kicks and you'll see punches all in an effort to gain control of the suspect."

Finally, the officers gained control the suspect, who had some facial injuries from the airbag. Three officers also faced injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Williams was arranged this week on 10 charges and given a $1 million cash bond.

"I commend my officers for bringing the suspects into custody without unnecessary loss of life and without tarnishing this agency," Barren said.

