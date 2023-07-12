Violent suspect caught • Detroit removing 'junkyard' from property • Jury decides on Aretha Franklin's wills

After a woman was attacked in the parking lot of Target in Troy on Friday, that same suspect allegedly went on to kill a woman days later in Detroit.

Andrew Hall, 31, is accused of punching a woman in the face at the Target store, and then allegedly beating a woman to death in Detroit early Tuesday.

The crimes prompted a major manhunt Tuesday that ended when a Dearborn Heights police officer spotted Hall walking down Telegraph.

He was arrested near a bus stop. When police released information about the search for Hall, they said he was known to take a bus to Beverly Hills, Birmingham, and Troy and walk around.

Featured article

Detroit says it will remove 'junkyard' from property

Detroit plans to clean up a property littered with junk, including ATVs, trash, and tires, after complaints from neighbors.

The city made a public health declaration about the property and is now moving in because there is no evidence that the Faust Avenue mess will be cleaned up by the owner.

"Why you let someone in the neighborhood just fill it up like this and don’t do anything about it?" neighbor Martha Thomas said. "It’s been so long. I could understand if it had been a few months, but this has been going on over a year now."

On Friday, the city said it had issued over $11,000 in fines to the owner of the property.

It also warned that the tenant would have the weekend to clean up the refuse. If that didn't happen, the city would seek a court order allowing them to remove it themselves.

Featured article

Aretha Franklin's couch will is valid, jury says

A document handwritten by singer Aretha Franklin and found in her couch after her 2018 death is a valid Michigan will, a jury said Tuesday, a critical turn in a dispute that has turned her sons against each other.

It's a victory for Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin whose lawyers had argued that papers dated 2014 should override a 2010 will that was discovered around the same time in a locked cabinet at the Queen of Soul's home in suburban Detroit.

Aretha Franklin did not leave behind a formal, typewritten will when she died five years ago at age 76. But both documents, with scribbles and hard-to-decipher passages, suddenly emerged in 2019 when a niece scoured the home for records.

Featured article

Oklahoma man sentenced to prison for kidnap, rape of Michigan teen

A man from Oklahoma who kidnapped and raped a Macomb teen after meeting her online is headed to prison.

Authorities say Bryan Harper posed as a 14-year-old boy to lure the girl, 14, into meeting up with him. That's when he kidnapped and sexually assaulted the girl.

Harper received 12-46 years in prison.

Featured article

Missing Rochester woman found dead

A woman missing from Rochester since last month was found dead in Michigan's Thumb on Tuesday.

Mary Sullivan, 79, was last seen June 28. She was believed to be headed to Bad Axe when she left her home.

She was found inside her vehicle, which was in a ditch in Tuscola County. No foul play is suspected.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

We start out dry, but it won't last.

What else we're watching

New York flood victim says water rose so fast that he 'didn't have time to think'

Terrifying images show the devastating effects of deadly flooding that slammed parts of New York’s lower Hudson Valley in the Northeast, and one resident told FOX Weather that water was rushing down his street at such a high rate that he thought there was going to be a landslide.

At least one woman was killed when she was swept away by floodwaters while walking along a road, and the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties after more than a half-foot of rain fell in just a few hours.

"It was shocking. I mean, we knew it was going to rain, you know, but we thought it was going to be just another storm," Jordan Lee Rivera said.

Read more here.