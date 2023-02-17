Visitations, funerals planned for three MSU students killed in campus shooting

Over the course of the next few days, family and friends will say their final goodbyes to three young adults whose lives were ripped away before they got a chance to pursue their dreams.

Alexandria Verner, 20, Brian Fraser, 20, and Arielle Anderson, 19, all were killed in the shooting on Monday, Feb. 13 on campus at Michigan State University.

The week has been full of mourning on campus in East Lansing and also around Metro Detroit and Michigan in general. This weekend, family and friends will gather to remember their loved ones and say goodbye.

Brian Fraser

The visitation for Fraser is set for Friday at Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe, from 3 to 8 p.m.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., the funeral Mass for Fraser will be held at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

At the request of the family, we plan to stream the Mass live.

Fraser grew up at St. Paul and graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School.

Alexandria Verner

The visitation for Verner will also be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson.

Her funeral Mass will be held the next day at the same church.

Her family has requested for the Mass not to be livestreamed, which we will be respecting.

Those who knew her, say Verner was a gifted athlete, a leader, and a mentor.

Verner, a 2020 Clawson High School graduate, is part of a family with deep ties in the community.

Arielle Anderson

Anderson's visitation is set for Monday at Q A Cantrell Funeral Home in Eastpointe from 2 to 7 p.m.

Her celebration of life will be the next day at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Anderson's family has not indicated either way if they want the public to view her funeral. Whichever way her family chooses, we will respect their wishes.

Arielle Anderson is from Harper Woods and graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School - a compassionate and driven young woman who dreamt of becoming a doctor.