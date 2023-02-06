Walmart bomb threats force evacuations at 3 Metro Detroit stores

article

Bomb threats at Metro Detroit Walmart stores Monday may be connected to similar threats nationwide, authorities said.

At least three Walmart stores – in Rochester Hills, White Lake Township, and Canton – received threats and were evacuated as a precaution. The threats were called in by a male who said he would blow up the stores unless a ransom was paid. All of these threats were unfounded.

"We’ve seen similar things happen in different parts of the country," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "In the other threats, they were not credible. But out of an abundance of caution, explosive-detection dogs were sent to check the stores. We will be working with other authorities locally and nationally to investigate."

Bouchard's deputies and explosive detection K-9s were at the stores checking for any evidence.