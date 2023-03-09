Wanted suspect crashes into driver while fleeing deputies in Pontiac

A wanted suspect fleeing police crashed into a woman Wednesday in Pontiac.

The suspect had warrants for violating probation from aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding convictions. Farmington Hills police also issued a bulletin Wednesday to other law enforcement agencies in the area that the suspect was accused of domestic violence in their city, was headed to Pontiac, and should be arrested.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies said they had tried to stop the 29-year-old Pontiac man multiple times, but he fled and had his 6-year-old child with him, so the chases were called off. Eventually, he dropped off the child and ran from police again just before noon.

Deputies chased the 2021 Ford Bronco to Elizabeth Lake and Johnson roads, where the suspect crashed into a 2017 Nissan Altima stopped at a red light. Both the suspect and the 64-year-old Pontiac woman driving the Altima were taken to a hospital, where they were listed as stable.

"This individual routinely puts individuals and other drivers at serious physical risk of harm," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We will seek to hold him fully accountable for what has been repetitive dangerous behavior."