Warren factory shooting: Suspect charged in parking lot attack

The man accused of a shooting at a factory's parking lot has been charged. Carlos Whittaker, 33, allegedly shot a man outside the Warren Screw Factory. The incident happened January 20, with the suspect arrested last Thursday and arraigned on Friday.



The backstory:

Carlos Whittaker was arrested Thursday evening and arraigned Friday for assault with intent to murder and felony firearm outside Warren Screw Products.

Whittaker, 33, allegedly shot the man in the parking lot of the business, located on Stephens near Schoenherr on Jan. 20.

The victim was hospitalized with a non-fatal gunshot wound and is recovering.

Bond was set at $500,000 by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

In the wake of the shooting, police told FOX 2 that the suspect and the victim were known to the business - but further details have not been released.