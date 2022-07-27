Warren gas station shootout suspects get new higher bonds after judge sets low amount

article

Two men accused of being involved in a shootout at a Warren gas station had their bonds increased Wednesday during an emergency bond hearing.

Visiting Judge Brookover set Jayquan Washington's bond at $2,000/10% with GPS tether, and Eric Boatwright's bond at $1,000/10% with GPS tether when the men were arranged at 37th District Court. Chief Judge John Chmura reviewed the case and set their bonds at $100,000 cash/surety.

Washington, 25, of Detroit, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony) and careless discharge of a firearm (misdemeanor), while Boatwright, 25, of Taylor, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony) in connection with the shooting at a Mobil gas station at Eleven Mile and Van Dyke on July 21.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said 20-40 shots were fired after two groups of men started arguing.

Dwyer and Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido requested an emergency bond hearing after seeing the original amounts.

"I commend Judge Chmura for his detailed review in this matter. I’m very happy that Judge Chmura reviewed this matter and considered the seriousness of this incident in setting a new bond. This was a was dangerous incident that could have easily resulted serious injuries. With the new bond amount, I am confident that these suspects will not be free to cause any additional harm to the community."

Both suspects were then transported to the Warren Police Department jail since they have not posted their new bonds.