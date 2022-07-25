Macomb County prosecutor blasts low bonds after shootout at Warren gas station

article

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido slammed a judge's decision to give two suspects low bonds after a shootout at a Warren gas station last week.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said 20-40 shots were fired after two groups of men started arguing at a Mobil gas station at Eleven Mile and Van Dyke on Thursday morning. No one was struck.

More: Dozens of shots fired during 'wild fight' at Warren gas station

Jayquan Washington, 25, of Detroit, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony) and careless discharge of a firearm (misdemeanor), while Eric Boatwright, 25, of Taylor, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony).

Visiting Judge Brookover set Washington's bond at $2,000/10% with GPS tether, and Boatwright's bond at $1,000/10% with GPS tether when the men were arranged at 37th District Court.

"Over 20 shell casings were recovered at the scene. These are not teenagers playing harmless pranks, it’s a miracle an innocent citizen was not injured by this brazen disregard for human life." Lucido said. "These guys shoot up a gas station and blow out the window of a car dealership, it’s all on video, and they walk out after posting a hundred dollars or two? Does anyone really think that ordering a tether will make any difference?"

Lucido said he is filing an emergency motion to get the bonds increased.