Warren man bound over to circuit court for strangling of Royal Oak woman

A Warren man was bound over for Macomb County Circuit Court in connection with the murder of a Royal Oak woman that allegedly happened last June.

Robert Wilson strangled the woman to death inside a Warren hotel, police said. They had been called to the hotel to conduct a welfare check when they found the victim dead on the floor.

Wilson, 55, was charged with second-degree murder, which carries a sentence up to life in prison. He was also charged with concealing the death of an individual and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Wilson was in court March 2 for a preliminary exam in the Warren District Court. Judge Suzanne Faunce raised his bond to $1 million with a GPS tether if he were to be released.

He's expected to be arraigned on relevant charges March 20 in front of Judge Jennifer Faunce.