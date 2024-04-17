article

A Warren man who was arrested after sexually assaulted a child inside a department store earlier this week may have inappropriately touched other juveniles within the city, police are warning.

Elijah Lawrence, 22, is facing charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct, possessing child sexually abusive material, and two counts of larceny, may have had "additional unreported, unwanted contacts" with kids, police said in a news release.

Lawrence was taken into custody on April 15, a day after officers were called to Home Depot on Hoover Road for a report of an assault involving a female child.

When they arrived, they learned that the 11-year-old victim and her sister had gone to the bathroom, followed shortly by a male adult. When the two females realized the third individual in the bathroom was a male, they left the bathroom.

The man followed them out before inappropriately touching the 11-year-old. She then told her family, who in turn notified Home Depot staff.

According to a Warren police news release, employees called police and followed the male suspect around the store. When he realized he was being followed, the suspect fled the store. He was later observed running into a nearby neighborhood, as well as breaking into a car and stealing a bicycle before fleeing the Home Depot.

Less than 24 hours later, Lawrence was identified and tracked down at his home, where he was arrested without incident.

During the execution of a search warrant, deputies found evidence that was crucial to the investigation. He was arraigned in court the next day. Lawrence was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether required if bond is posted. He'll be back in court May 7.

In addition to the current charges, Lawrence has several arrests on his record, as well as a motor vehicle conviction.

Suspicions that Lawrence may be involved in other crimes stemmed in part because of a "peeping tom" incident in Eastpointe. Anyone who has seen Lawrence's photo is asked to speak with their kids if they have had any unwanted contact with him.

If so, please contact Warren Special Victim’s Detective Talos at 586-574-4816.