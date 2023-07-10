Warren officer who struck suspect during booking charged with 10-year civil rights violation

The U.S. Attorney's Office has filed a criminal complaint against the Warren police officer who was seen on video assaulting an individual during the booking process after his arrest in June.

Matthew Rodriguez, 48, was charged with a 10-year civil rights violation of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Michigan. The Warren Police Commissioner is expected to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. FOX 2 will stream the conference in the liveplayer above.

Rodriguez was fired on June 26 following an internal investigation by the Warren Police Department.

The $50 million lawsuit filed by Jaquwan Smith, the man slapped and punched by Rodriguez before having his head slammed against the ground by the officer, was the latest development in a widening probe in Macomb County.

The city's police commissioner previously told media that Smith was taken to the hospital as a precaution as it began its investigation into Rodriguez, who has been with the department for 14 years.

Along with Ison, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Devin J. Kowalski will also be at the attorney's press conference. The Warren Police Department is expected to hold a separate press conference an hour after Ison's conference.

In a release from Lucido's office, he said the county was dropping its misdemeanor charge against Rodriguez in response to the federal government's suit.

"We are cooperating with the U.S. Attorney to ensure that when fundamental liberties are threatened, justice prevails. Together, we will strive to bring about justice and ensure righteousness in the legal system, reminding everyone that the protection of civil rights is a cornerstone of our democracy," read a statement from Lucido.

In the same release, the county said it was charging Smith with armed robbery for the incident prior to the incident in the booking room.