Warren police believe man killed in home explosion was responsible for blast

Officials believe a home explosion in Warren that killed one person Sunday night was intentional.

Authorities initially thought a gas leak caused the explosion. However, police said Tuesday that they think Matthew Jude Prizgint, 58, was responsible for the blast on Villa Pointe Drive.

He was found dead in the basement of the home near 11 Mile and Schoenherr roads. Prizgint was the only person at the house.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said Prizgint was paroled from prison Thursday after he was sentenced to more than seven years in 2019 for aggravated stalking and fleeing police. Dwyer said his family told investigators he was depressed.

The explosion damaged neighboring homes and sent debris flying blocks away.

"There was debris papers from across the street that were on our street right behind here," said Christine Pendell, a neighbor.

A GoFundMe page was created to help a neighbor whose condo was badly damaged.