Warren Police defend use of force in arrest of 17-year-old Tyler Wade, said he put officers and public at risk

One day after an attorney released bodycam video of a 17-year-old's arrest that he said was excessive, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer is responding to claims and says the teenager was running from police in a stolen car and carrying a weapon.

Dwyer released a response on Thursday about the arrest of Tyler Wade after his attorney unveiled bodycam video that has been obtained as part of his lawsuit against the city. According to Dwyer, the city has not been served with the lawsuit yet but he felt it was necessary to respond and explain the police department's stance.

"…it is necessary to enlighten the public about Tyler Wade and the stolen vehicle he was in, his run from police, and concealed firearm charge—all of which you did not hear about from the Cochran Law Firm," Dwyer said.

According to Dwyer, Wade was driving a recently stolen Hyundai out of Detroit near Nine Mile and Mound and ran from police, despite seeing their lights and hearing sirens.

"This young man took officers on a pursuit that ended all the way in Ferndale. Wade traveled at dangerous speeds trying to lose officers and, importantly, his vehicle never became "idle" like you heard yesterday. In fact, Tyler Wade was only apprehended because he crashed that stolen Hyundai into a road sign in a residential neighborhood," Dwyer said.

The commissioner said that during the arrest, they found gun ammunition and evidence that Wade was selling marijuana illegally. He also said that Hazel Park Police found a gun near Nine Mile and John R that was thrown out of the driver's side window during the chase.

Dwyer said that Wade put officers at risk and that "reasonable force was certainly warranted in extracting Wade from the passenger side of the stolen vehicle."

He also said that the officer who was on video punching Wade multiple was suspended for violating policy while defending the use of force to take him into custody. According to Dwyer, Wade "had tensed and balled up so he could not be handcuffed" and that officers used techniques that were necessary instead of using a Taser, pepper spray, or deadly force.

"This was deemed appropriate in a proactive investigation undertaken by the Warren Police Department's Internal Affairs Division. That investigation did reveal that multiple strikes by one officer at that scene to Wade's head—an area of the body specifically and separately addressed by our internal policies—violated the Department's use of force policy. That officer was issued a severe discipline that included a lengthy unpaid suspension. This officer has an otherwise impeccable record of service at multiple local police agencies," Dwyer said.

After Wade was taken into custody, he was taken to the hospital for noncritical and nonpermanent injuries and was released within a couple of hours.

"Officers are required to safeguard the rights of the public, even of a dangerous individual engaged in felony criminal activity like Mr. Wade. In line with this standard, it was appropriate that Mr. Wade was taken to an area hospital for evaluation after the incident and equally appropriate that this matter was proactively reviewed by Internal Affairs. The prompt, thorough investigation and severe discipline for the one officer acting out of policy speaks to the Warren Police Department's commitment to selfreviewing use of force incidents and ensuring that our officers are held to the highest standards," Dwyer said.

Wade has been charged with 3rd degree fleeing and eluding, a 5-year felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony, and delivery/manufacture of marijuana, a 4-year felony.

