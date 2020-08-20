Washtenaw County lowers limit on crowds as students return to class

Ahead of a return to campus, the Washtenaw County Health Department has strengthened limitations on gatherings of people in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, a proactive measure ahead of a start to college classes.

Citing growing concerns of young people getting infected with COVID-19, Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck reduced the number of people allowed to congregate together in outdoor settings from 100 to 25. Indoor gatherings remain limited to 10 or fewer people not of the same household.

“Additional restrictions on the size of outdoor gatherings as well as a strong recommendation to keep records of attendees will help prevent the spread of illness and allow us to respond quickly if cases are identified," read a statement from Loveluck.

Per a health report from Washtenaw County, more than half of COVID-19 cases reported in the last month were from those 30 years old and younger. The troubling trend coincides with reported trends around Michigan and U.S., which reports young people increasingly becoming vectors for the virus.

A month ago, health officials reported an outbreak of at least 40 new COVID-19 cases linked to a house party hosted in Saline. At least 65 places became exposure sites around the county and state.

Health officials are bracing for a potential surge in new cases as students return to campus for their fall semesters. Due to Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti both being cites of major public universities in Michigan, the health officer placed further restrictions on gatherings in those cities. Mayors from both areas supported the decision.

"I support the Washtenaw County Health Officer’s social gathering limitation 100% and thank her for her leadership,” said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor. “Permanent residents, students, and everyone in between needs to know that they are the key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

“Times are not normal, and we must continue to operate as safely as possible. That means interacting differently and with more precautions in place throughout our community and our campuses," said Ypsilanti Mayor Lois Allen-Richardson.

For those caught disobeying social distancing rules and gathering in large crowds, they could be punished with a $200 fine and up to six months of prison.