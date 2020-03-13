Washtenaw County releases possible coronavirus exposure locations

The Washtenaw County Health Department has released exposure locations and dates connected to its two cases in the county. Continue scrolling to see the list,

Monday, March 9

Detroit Metro Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, North Terminal in the afternoon, approximately 12:00 to 1 pm

The Hair Spot, 1512 North Maple Road, Ann Arbor from 5:15 to 5:45 pm

The Ann Arbor YMCA, 400 North Washington, Ann Arbor from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

Late Thursday night, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the total number of positive cases in Michigan has reached 12. Two of those 10 new cases were in Washtenaw County. One has no known travel history and the other has a history of domestic travel.

Both diagnosed individuals remain isolated in their homes and have been working closely with the Health Department to identify close contacts and other lower-risk contacts so they can be notified, quarantined, and alert to the possibility of symptoms. Washtenaw County announced the locations in an attempt to try to stop the spread of the virus.

In addition, Oakland County Health Division announced a low-risk, possible exposure on Saturday, March 7 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Tap Room, 201 West Michigan Avenue, Ypsilanti.

Out of an abundance of caution, anyone that was present at the following locations on the dates and times listed below should be alert for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If any develop, stay at home and promptly call a healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.

Since the first cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Michigan, a number of events have been canceled and some public businesses are beginning to close.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

