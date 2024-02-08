article

The Washtenaw County Health Department says it confirmed two cases of hepatitis A in residents recently, prompting them to release an advisory asking for vigilance among those that live in the area.

The two cases are unrelated to one another and were "likely exposed" to the virus during international travel, said a release from the county. No common sources of food or drug use have been identified as a potential source of infection.

There had only been six confirmed hepatitis A cases in Washtenaw residents since 2020 prior to the latest detection.

The county's wastewater surveillance system noted a spike in detecting the virus in the last week of January. It's unclear if the sharp increase was because the two positive individuals were shedding the virus or if there are additional cases of hepatitis A that haven't been detected.

MORE: Kids who consume energy drinks are more prone to mental health disorders, study finds

Because the virus spreads through feces, proper handwashing is a vital step in preventing its spread. Vaccinations are also a highly-effective measure for preventing infection, and is recommended for everyone, especially those most at risk of illness.

"We know that most Washtenaw County adults are not vaccinated against the hepatitis A virus," says Laura Bauman, MPH, epidemiology program manager for the Washtenaw County Health Department. "We want everyone to know that the spread of this potentially serious illness is preventable through vaccination and good handwashing."

Symptoms associated with hepatitis A include gastrointestinal symptoms. vomiting, dark urine, yellowing of the skin, and fatigue.