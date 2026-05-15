Expand / Collapse search

Waterford community shaken by deadly police shooting after car chase

By Camille Amiri
Published  May 15, 2026 5:44pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Suspect accused of pointing gun before being shot, killed by police

Suspect accused of pointing gun before being shot, killed by police

After he drove into the marsh, police ordered him to show his hands. The suspect failed to do so. Instead, according to Waterford police, he raised and pointed a gun at officers.

The Brief

    • A man is dead after a officer-involved shooting in Waterford on Thursday.
    • According to police, the situation began with a chase involving Michigan State Police around 9:50 p.m.
    • According to Waterford police, he raised and pointed a gun at officers. Fearing for their lives, the officers shot the man who died at the scene.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Madison Heights man is dead after pulling a gun on Waterford police Thursday night, following a car chase. 

Big picture view:

According to police, the situation began with a chase involving Michigan State Police around 9:50 p.m. The suspect driver, a 60-year-old Madison Heights man, turned into a neighborhood near Turrillium Lane and Williams Lake Road and crashed into a tree.

After he drove into the marsh, police ordered him to show his hands. The suspect failed to do so. Instead, according to Waterford police, he raised and pointed a gun at officers.

Fearing for their lives, the officers shot the man who died at the scene.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, neighbors were shaken up by the whole ordeal.

"It was like within five seconds — bang, bang, bang, bang — something like that. I couldn’t count them. They were so fast," said neighbor Kevin Brady. "Didn’t sleep really well last night. The gunshots obviously looked like they were going straight toward where I live, so in my head I’m thinking, should I go out and check my house for bullet holes? I don’t know. It was scary last night."

Related

Suspect accused of pointing gun at Waterford police before being shot, killed by officers
article

Suspect accused of pointing gun at Waterford police before being shot, killed by officers

A suspect is dead after pulling a gun on officers and being shot Thursday night in Waterford Township, according to authorities.

Dig deeper:

Investigators aren’t saying what led to that pursuit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Waterford police in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyWaterford