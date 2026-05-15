Waterford community shaken by deadly police shooting after car chase

The Brief A man is dead after a officer-involved shooting in Waterford on Thursday. According to police, the situation began with a chase involving Michigan State Police around 9:50 p.m. According to Waterford police, he raised and pointed a gun at officers. Fearing for their lives, the officers shot the man who died at the scene.



A Madison Heights man is dead after pulling a gun on Waterford police Thursday night, following a car chase.

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According to police, the situation began with a chase involving Michigan State Police around 9:50 p.m. The suspect driver, a 60-year-old Madison Heights man, turned into a neighborhood near Turrillium Lane and Williams Lake Road and crashed into a tree.

After he drove into the marsh, police ordered him to show his hands. The suspect failed to do so. Instead, according to Waterford police, he raised and pointed a gun at officers.

Fearing for their lives, the officers shot the man who died at the scene.

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Meanwhile, neighbors were shaken up by the whole ordeal.

"It was like within five seconds — bang, bang, bang, bang — something like that. I couldn’t count them. They were so fast," said neighbor Kevin Brady. "Didn’t sleep really well last night. The gunshots obviously looked like they were going straight toward where I live, so in my head I’m thinking, should I go out and check my house for bullet holes? I don’t know. It was scary last night."

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Investigators aren’t saying what led to that pursuit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.