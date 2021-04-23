Waterford Township school on lockdown due to barricaded gunman nearby

Oakland County sheriff deputies are responding to a barricaded gunman at a home in Waterford.

SWAT units and other law enforcement from the area were responding to a home on Lakeview Street, a couple of blocks south of M-59 near Pontiac.

Officers were assisting the Waterford Police Department, according to the sheriff's office.

Momentum Academy, a school nearby is on a low-level lockdown, a school administrator said. No one is allowed in or out of the building, but operations are still running as usual.

The official said they have been in contact with Waterford police. There are about 75 students and 25 staff in the building.

The school is less than a mile west of the scene.

Police haven't released any other details regarding the gunman.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 2 for more details