Wayne County Lightfest, Magic of Lights, and more things to do this Thanksgiving weekend

Dazzling light displays are popping up around Metro Detroit. Here's some to check out this holiday season:

Wild Lights

Now through Sunday, Jan. 5

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

After nightfall in Royal Oak, the zoo transforms into a twinkling winter wonderland, with millions of lights shining on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Jan. 5.

Expect to see giant lighted animal sculptures, lit paths, glowing tunnels, and more. Guests can also visit the zoo's new art exhibit, Among the Living: Wildlife Photography of Guadalupe Laiz.

Learn more here.

Downtown Detroit Markets

Now through Jan. 5

Cadillac Square in Detroit

Shop for locally made products from vendors set up on the streets of downtown.

Don't forget to check out the Cadilalc Lodge, too, where you can enjoy drinks, snacks, and more while warming up.

Learn more here.

Wayne County Lightfest

Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 24

Hines Park in Westland

Take a drive through miles of lights in Wayne County's Hines Park.

This tradition begins Thursday and continues through Christmas Eve. Halfway through the drive, you can stop to get a bite to eat from food trucks and visit with Santa on select nights.

Tickets are $5 cash per passenger vehicle. Buses, mini-buses, and commercial vehciels can also visit the Lightfest for an added fee.

Learn more here.

MI Bright Lights

Nightly through Jan. 5

Eloise in Westland

The property of Eloise has been transformed into a magical, bright drive-thru in sync with music.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle.

Learn more here.

Magic of Lights

Now through Dec. 30

Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston

Take a drive through dazzling light displays, including Prehistoric Christmas, Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, and more.

Tickets start at $22.50 per vehicle.

Get tickets here.

Holiday Extravaganza

Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 1

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

Get your holiday shopping started, stroll through Christmas lights, enjoy live music, sip festive drinks, and more.

Entry is free.

RSVP here.