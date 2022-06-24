Wayne double murder suspect arrested in Arkansas nearly 7 months later

article

A man accused of killing two women in Wayne earlier this year is in custody, police said.

Christopher Lewis Greer was arrested in Arkansas in connection with the Jan. 5 murder of 30-year-old Dominique Parchman and her sister, 18-year-old Shyanna Hall.

Police said Greer had dated Parchman for several years.

After the murder at Lara Apartments in the 3300 block of Niagara Street, Greer fled in Parchman's car. The car was later found abandoned in Ypsilanti Township.