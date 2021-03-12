Wayne State student says pride flag and BLM sticker triggered vandalism at dorm

A Wayne State University student says while living in the dorms she was targeted and harassed three separate times. Now she's moved out while the police are looking into it.

In one instance, Zori Martinez says she found smashed eggs on her dorm room door.

"My door was covered with eggs, it was all over the mat. it was disgusting, it smelled really bad," she said.

In August, Martinez moved into Atchinson Hall and everything was fine until Feb 16th.

"I saw the eggs and I was like, is this real?" she said.

Martinez notified the university immediately. A spokesperson says Wayne State was responsive from the first moment they heard of it.

But two weeks later came another act of vandalism.

"The slogan at Wayne State Housing is 'Housing that is home.' Going off that slogan, it felt like people were abusing my home and attacking my home," she said.

Martinez says this was not a random act.

"Nobody had any business going down that hall unless they were visiting me or going to vandalize my door," she said.

It is her belief that the decorations on her dorm made her a target.

"I also had put a (gay) pride flag on the door and the Black Lives Matter sticker on the door," she said.

The third incident came one day later.

"When they stole my welcome mat and the photo of Clark my dog. I felt this is them saying we are not welcome here anymore," she said.

The university said the police were told about the crimes prior to a request from Martinez. Still, the WSu student didn't feel safe.

"I asked for a refund from housing and it took them several days to approve it, but they did end up approving it, which was good," she said.

Martinez has since moved off campus and is hoping whoever is responsible is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"I absolutely do think it was a hate crime and I think the university has yet to actually even acknowledge that," she said.

The university sent a statement which reads in part:

"This behavior is unacceptable, and our Wayne State community expects better from its members. We are very sorry that this happened, and the university staff is treating these incidents seriously. Contrary to views expressed in social media, the university has been actively involved from the beginning in addressing these incidents, and a police investigation is ongoing.

"While the reason for the vandalism remains unknown, a member of our community experienced hurt and hate. Wayne State has zero tolerance for acts of hate toward anyone for any reason, including race, religion, ethnic background, sexual orientation, or other identities."

Martinez is sharing her story now to ensure that what she experienced, is not ignored.

"You don't just move on. Because how can we have real change if you don't speak your truth," she said.

Wayne State police are asking anyone with information on these crimes to give them a call.

