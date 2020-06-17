Wednesday News Hit: Triple shooting in West Bloomfield, Gov. Whitmer speaking, Shelby Twp chief keeps job

Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened overnight at a home in West Bloomfield. One person was killed and two others were hurt.

Police aren't sure yet what the motive was for the shooting, which happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 6000 block of Chase Court.

West Bloomfield police say the homeowner called 911 saying he had been shot multiple times and that he believed he had shot someone, too. A neighbor in the area also called 911 to say they had heard multiple gunshots, and another neighbor also called 911 to say a dark-colored Dodge Charger was seen leaving the area of Chase Court.

Officers came to the home and confirmed the homeowner, a 30-year-old man, had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital. Police then found another person who had been shot and killed.

Then around 1:30 a.m., police found a Dodge Charger matching the description from the 911 call in the area of 14 Mile and Drake and conducted a traffic stop. The driver got out of the car and was detained.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, had been shot in the stomach and was also taken to the hospital. Police say a gun was found in the car.

Police haven't released any additional information about the man who was found dead.

Gov. Whitmer Covid-19 Update At 11 A.M.

After a nearly two-week hiatus, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has scheduled a COVID-19 press briefing for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. You can get details on how to watch live here.

The last time Gov. Whitmer spoke was Friday, June 5, when she moved two regions into Phase 5 and announced that barbershops and salons could open on June 15. The Traverse City region and the Upper Peninsula are all currently in Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan, while the remaining six regions in Michigan are still in Phase 4.

In the beginning of June, Gov. Whitmer indicated that she's interested in and was hoping to be fully reengaged in the economy by mid-June to early July.

The governor's office hasn't indicated yet what she may be speaking about Wednesday. She will again be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Shelby Twp. Police Chief Keeps Job After Troubling Tweets

The Board of Trustees voted for Shelby Township police chief Robert Shelide to keep his job but be suspended without pay after the chief made troubling tweets.

Trustees voted 5-2 to suspend him for 30 days and required law enforcement counseling and training to be completed in 60 days. Shelide will be suspended from June 17 to July 17 without pay and must complete cultural awarness and OSS counseling and training within 60 days.

On June 4, Shelide who had been the chief for five and a half years, admitted and apologized for making statements critical of protesters over George Floyd's death. He called those looting and causing unrest, "vicious sub-humans" and "barbarians."

Shelide spoke before the vote to defend himself saying he "bleeds blue" and that his career "isn't a job, it is a calling."

Trustee Lynn Wilhelm, who proposed the penalty, said that she is confident that Shelide will take this punishment and come back stronger.

Daily Forecast

Wednesday continues with more warm, sunny weather. Temps will be in the 80s.

Senate Republicans to propose policing changes in 'Justice Act'

Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability with an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new commissions to study law enforcement and race, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press.

The package is set to be introduced Wednesday by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the GOP's lone black Republican, and a task force of GOP senators assembled by Republican leadership.

The 106-page bill is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, which is set for a House vote next week, but it shows how swiftly the national debate has been transformed as Republicans embrace a new priority in an election year.