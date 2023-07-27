Expand / Collapse search

West Bloomfield couple dies after weekend house frie

By Amber Ainsworth
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A couple has died after a house fire Sunday in West Bloomfield.

The victims were in critical condition after the fire that started just after 5:30 a.m. at their home on Red Coat Lane. The fire department said Wednesday that the victims died with their families by their sides.

Fire crews found the female on the second floor and the male on the first floor. Both were suffering from smoke inhalation.

After the fire, West Bloomfield Fire Chief Gregory Flynn said it appears the fire began in the basement. However, the cause is still under investigation.

