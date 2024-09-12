Westland man accused of kidnapping pregnant ex-girlfriend, holding her hostage for days

article

A Westland man allegedly kidnapped and held his pregnant ex-girlfriend hostage in her vehicle after she drove to the Upper Peninsula to pick him up.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said the victim went to the UP to get Dakota Joseph Varana, 29, on Sept. 6. When she got there, Varana allegedly hit the victim and then took her car keys and cell phone.

He then allegedly held the victim hostage in her vehicle for 2 ½ days.

On Sept. 8, the victim's mother reported her missing from her Warren home. That same day, the victim passed a note to a store clerk to tell them she had been kidnapped. Police entered her license plate number into the FLOCK license plate reader system. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, but Varana fled. He eventually hit another vehicle in Inkster, got out of the victim's vehicle, and ran away but was caught by Westland police.

Varana, a second time habitual offender, is now charged with unlawful imprisonment, interfering with electronic communications, and domestic violence. According to court records, he has a previous felony conviction for unarmed robbery.

His bond was set at $60,000 cash/surety.

"The actions of this individual were not only criminal but profoundly cruel. By allegedly kidnapping and holding his pregnant ex-girlfriend against her will, he inflicted unimaginable trauma on both the victim and her unborn child. No one should ever have to endure such fear and helplessness," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.