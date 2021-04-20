Expand / Collapse search

Westland man arrested after woman killed in Roseville mobile home fire

By Amber Ainsworth
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 36-year-old Westland man is in custody in connection with a fire that killed a Roseville woman Monday.

Surveillance video showed a man walking away from a mobile home in Leslie's Mobile Home Village on Gratiot Avenue before it burst into flames.

The fire left a woman who lived in the home dead. The case is being considered a homicide, and an investigation overnight led police to the suspect.

Police said the man knew the victim. He is being lodged at the Macomb County Jail pending the issuance of warrants.

