Westland woman pleads no contest in theft of $470,000 from Veterans Affairs, Michigan Treasury

A Westland woman pleaded no contest after authorities allege she stole $470,000 from the Michigan Department of Treasury and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sophia Quill, 63, pleaded last week to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and eight counts of false pretenses. Her plea comes with a sentence of 6 ½ to 20 years in prison. She also agreed to a restitution order of $470,000.

Quill is accused of working with another woman, Melissa Flores, to steal more than $430,000 from the Department of Veterans Affairs and more than $40,000 from the Michigan Department of Treasury between 2013 and 2019.

According to officials, Quill’s son, Steven Decker, allegedly received proceeds from the scheme and used some of the money to conceal property used to conduct the fraud.

Both Flores and Decker have been convicted and sentenced for their roles, and ordered to pay $110,000 and $28,506 in restitution, respectively.

"The codefendants in this case stole hundreds of thousands of dollars intended to fund hard-earned benefits for servicemembers and their rightful heirs," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "My department worked diligently to ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs will receive restitution in the resolution of this case and that Quill, the mastermind, receive a significant sentence. I am thankful for the investigative efforts of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General."