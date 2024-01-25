'What a hero': MSP trooper fatally struck by driver during traffic stop on I-75

Michigan State Police is mourning the loss of 39-year-old Joel Popp, who was hit and killed during a traffic stop in Saginaw County Wednesday night.

Police said Popp and other troopers were investigating a driver suspected to be under the influence, who had crashed and stopped on northbound I-75 near Birch Run Road, just before 7:15 p.m. MSP used their vehicles to block that lane and direct traffic.

Popp was outside his vehicle when an 81-year-old driver struck two patrol cars and the trooper. He was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

Joel Popp (Photo: MSP)

"These guys are heroes that are out there every day, and our thoughts go out to the troops that are out there in the Saginaw area," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We’ve gotten condolences from around the country, members of the community… When a police officer is killed in the line of duty, it really affects all of us, not only us that wear the uniform."

Popp, a Tri-City Post trooper for his entire career, leaves behind his wife Stefanie and a young daughter.

"What a hero. His job was only going out there and protecting that person that was involved in a crash earlier to make sure that they didn’t get hit," Shaw said. "And he did that – because that person in the initial crash, the initial impaired driver, wasn’t injured at all because of the heroic work those troopers did behind the scene. It was them that ended up taking the impact of this crash."

After Popp's death, MSP Second District took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind drivers to give troopers stopped on the side of the road an extra lane in order to avoid such incidents during routine traffic stops.

"We always talk about shootings and things like that. I think that’s what’s on everybody’s mind but these crashes – this will be the sixth trooper in our history now that's been hit outside of their car, either policing a traffic crash or out on a traffic stop," Shaw said.

Shaw added that the 81-year-old, who was injured in the crash as well, is expected to face charges. The suspect is still recovering.

For those looking to send condolences to MSP or donate to the Popp family, details can be found here.