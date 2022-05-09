Wheelchair-bound woman crossing street in Southwest Michigan struck and killed by vehicle

article

A 39-year-old woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a southwestern Michigan road in a wheelchair.

Emily Rudman was hit about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on M-139 in Royalton Township, the Berrien County sheriff’s office said.

Rudman, of Royalton Township, nearly was struck by a car heading northbound before she was hit by a southbound vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests were made. The driver of the vehicle that struck Rudman was cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

Royalton Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.