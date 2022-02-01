When SE Michigan's winter storm begins and where it will rank, Detroit man convicted of rape sentenced

Southeast Michigan's big weather week won't actually start with anything winter-related. Instead, a 40-degree day is predicted to push conditions out of their freezing state for the first time in a while.

As a result, the first bit of precipitation that falls on Metro Detroit won't be snow but rain.

The predicted 8-14 inches of snow, estimated to be one of the biggest on record if the forecast holds true, will last until Thursday. Here's the timeline we're looking at for the next 48 hours.

Mild temperatures in the afternoon means rainfall will start around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The transition to a wintry mix of sleet, rain, and snow will start to surface around 11 p.m. as conditions get colder. The only thing falling from the sky by 4 a.m. Wednesday will be snow.

Snow is expected to fall into Thursday after beginning Wednesday, which is when the heaviest accumulation will be recorded. Predictions Wednesday say up to 10 inches are expected by noon. By 8 p.m., 8-14 inches.

Oakland County and Macomb County should mostly get between 8 and 12 inches of snow while Detroit, Wayne County, and Washtenaw County will allow likely get between 10 and 14 inches. It only gets deeper as you go farther south.

Michigan Republican candidates urge supporters to bring guns to polls

Political candidate in Michigan urged supporters this weekend to show up at polling stations armed and advised them to unplug machines if they suspected voter fraud was going on.

Ryan Kelley, the GOP candidate and Mike Detmer, a state Senate candidate running for a seat in Livingston County, were filmed meeting prospective poll workers. "If you see something you don't like happening with the machines, and you see something going on, unplug it from the wall," Kelley said.

Detmer told the crowd to be prepared to "lock and load" when they go to vote. "The ideal thing is to do this peaceful, that's ideal, but the American people at some point in time, if we can't change the tide, need to be prepared to lock and load," he said. "So, if you ask what we can do, show up armed."

Both Michigan's Attorney General and its Secretary of State admonished the figures and denounced their comments. Jocelyn Benson said she and Dana Nessel would be "focused on making sure that every voter, every election worker, and our elections in general are protected."

No snow days for Detroit despite predicted storm

While some districts may get lucky with some snow days this week, it won't be Detroit. Detroit Public Schools Community District students won't get snow days despite the big snowstorm expected to dump 8-14 inches of snow on Southeast Michigan.

The district plans to shift to virtual learning this week because it has already used up the six days dedicated for emergency use. If there's a snow day, the school year will be extended.

There are a number of school districts that are running low on emergency days or have exhausted them because of Covid outbreaks, staff shortages, and the myriad of school threats following the Oxford High School shooting. Districts can ask the state Department of Education for extra emergency days.

"Hopefully after we emerge from this pandemic and we don’t have that threat of losing seat time and days because of low attendance, that we will be able to go back to where we enjoy those snow days," said Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins the executive vice president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers.

Convicted rapist in Detroit sentenced to prison

Corey Gaston, 43, was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison for his conviction in the rape of a 10-year-old girl 15 years ago.

Gaston had managed to elude police for years following the brutal assault. The man was 29 at the time he first spotted the victim at a restaurant on Pierson Street. After he saw her, he plotted to abduct her. He later broke into her bedroom window and kidnaped her.

He took the girl back home to get a cellphone he had dropped. In the process, he left DNA that led police to him. "I remember when he walked me back to the bushes and told me to keep quiet," the assault survivor, who is now in her 20s, said. "I didn't know he was going to take me back home, but he did."

Gaston posted bond twice and fled. He was last arrested in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2019.

Metro Detroit's biggest ever snow storms

The top-25 snowiest days in Metro Detroit peak at 24.5 inches during a historic day in April back in 1886. This week's storm won't be that extreme, but it is likely to crack the list - possibly in the top-5.

Except for a 2015 storm when more than 16 inches got dumped on the region, the recent decade's inclement weather in the winter hasn't registered very high on the list. Storms in 2016 and 2014 dropped about 10 inches of snow.

This week's storms are expected to drop up to 14 inches of snow.

The action kicks off tonight around 4 p.m. when it begins to rain.

Tesla is recalling some 54,000 cars and SUVs due to its "rolling stop" feature that enables the self-driving mode to not actually stop at stop signs. The Michigan Attorney General has confirmed it is assisting in the investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who is accused of sexually abusing his sister-in-law for years. He also may have illegally used funds. With nearly $10 million in campaign funds, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shifted some money to the Democratic Party ahead of a busy election season. Her campaign fund totals dwarfs that of her Republican challengers. Beaumont and Spectrum have officially finalized their new company, merging into Michigan's largest non-profit health system. It's name still hasn't been decided on, and currently the company is known only as BHSH System. A Michigan doctor is warning that COVID-19 tests aren't detecting new variants, making the job of keeping people from getting infected even harder.

Daily Forecast

Before it gets snowy, it's going to warm up big time in Metro Detroit. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 40s on Tuesday. The increase means before the snow falls, it'll be rain and then a wintry mix of slush.

Valentine's Day 2022 pet spending: You won't believe what we'll shell out for our dogs and cats

Valentine's Day just might be going to the dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, and other household pets.

Pet lovers this year will spend $1.189 billion (yes, billion) on their beloved animals for Valentine's Day.

That's according to new projections from the National Retail Federation (NRF), a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., and Prosper Insights & Analytics. The new spending projections came out on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Valentine’s Day spending overall in 2022 — on spouses, partners, friends, neighbors, pets, and more — is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year.

That number is up from $21.8 billion in 2021.