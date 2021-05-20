When will Michigan lift its COVID-19 restrictions?

While Michigan's mask mandate was eased last week, numerous COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.

UPDATE: All Michigan COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted July 1

There are capacity limits on restaurants, bars, gyms, sporting events, banquet halls, and gatherings. Bars and restaurants also have an 11 p.m. curfew.

When the announcement to change the state's mask mandate to allow vaccinated people to be inside without masks came Friday, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said officials would be evaluating other restrictions in the coming days.

"Our case rates are decreasing significantly, the weather is getting a lot nicer, so it would be great if we were able to continue to make progress here in loosening our restrictions," she said.

Hertel said that, at that point, the Vacc to Normal plan wasn't impacted.

Vacc to Normal lays out benchmarks for how many adults need to receive at least one dose of the COVID vaccine before restrictions will be changed. However, the state strayed from that outline when the CDC said vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks inside.

Michigan's mask mandate was altered when the state was about 15% below 70% of people vaccinated, which was originally set as the number needed to lift the mask mandate.

"We continue to learn more, make changes as we have over the last year. We continue to review vaccination rates, as well as caseloads and hospitalizations. And we’ll make adjustments as needed, but we’re working very much toward that 70% goal for vaccinations in the state," she said.

If the state follows Vacc to Normal, capacity limits on indoor stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes, and gyms, as well as bar and restaurant curfews, would be lifted after 60% of Michigan adults have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. All indoor capacity limits would be lifted at 65%.

Right now the state is nearing 57%

However, on Wednesday sources told FOX 2 that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was expected to share her plans for lifting more restrictions this week. The sources did not specify which restrictions she was considering changing.

After that, the governor's office announced that Whitmer would hold a press conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the state's COVID response and the Vacc to Normal plan.

