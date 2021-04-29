When will Michigan lift COVID-19 mask mandates?

article

During Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 update on Thursday, she unveiled a four-step plan to lift Michigan's gathering limitations and mask orders.

Whitmer announced the 'My Vacc To Normal', which she says is the state's plan to reach the goal of getting more people vaccinated and eventually lifting the mask mandate throughout the state.

The four-step plan will steadily lift restrictions in place for Michigan and the first step could happen as soon as the end of May.

MI Vacc to Normal Challenge

Step 1 would be reached two weeks after 55% of Michigan residents (4.4 million people) have received their first vaccine. This step would allow employees to return to in-office settings. During Whitmer's press conference, she said she expects the state to hit 55% vaccinated by the second week of May.

That means the work-from-home restrictions could be lifted by the end of May.

Step 2 will lead to the most significant change and will be reached two weeks after 60% of residents (4.8 million people) have gotten their first dose.

This step increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls, and funeral homes to 25%. Additionally, gyms and exercise facilities would be allowed to have 50% capacity, up from 30%.

The second step would lift the curfew on restaurants and bars. Currently, they have to close by 11 p.m. throughout the state.

Step 3 will be in place two weeks after Michigan hits 65% (5.2 million people) who have received their first vaccine. All indoor capacity limits will be lifted but social distancing between parties would be lifted. It would also further relax limits on residential gatherings.

Step 4, however, is the one most Michigan residents are probably looking forward to. Two weeks after 70% of all residents have their first dose (5.6 million people), the gatherings and face mask order will no longer be in place.

There is a caveat, however. If there are unanticipated circumstances, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants, the mask mandate would continue.

While the governor offered a date for the first restriction lifted, she did not offer dates for the other three steps.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveils the 'MI Vacc to Normal' plan - when Michigan has 70% vaccinated, the mask order will be lifted two weeks later. Currently, Michigan is at 49%.

What Whitmer's said about policy changes

During a safety news conference Macomb County on Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer said she is anticipating "forthcoming policy changes" that would loosen rules on the state.

"We are continuing to monitor what the CDC is recommending and our data here in Michigan and I am anticipating forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us," she said.

The most recent restriction handed down was a rule that bolstered mask requirements for young kids after 70 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

