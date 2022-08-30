When will power be restored in Southeast Michigan? When DTE expects lights to be back on for most

Hundreds of thousands of people were left in the dark after storms rolled through Southeast Michigan on Monday and the outages are expected to stretch through the week.

As DTE Energy works to get the lights back on, crews from around the United States are coming to help. On Tuesday morning, crews were securing more than 3,300 downed power lines, assessing damage, and starting the restoration process.

The utility company said it expects to restore power to 80% of its customers by Thursday night. While exact repair timelines aren't available, DTE provides estimates. See your estimated repair time here or call 800-477-4747.

DTE restores power based on a priority schedule, so your power may come back sooner or after your estimated window.

The first priority is hospitals, nursing homes, police departments, fire stations, sanitary-pumping facilities, and radio and television stations.

Once power is restored to these buildings, crews begin restoring power to home and business, beginning with areas that have the most customers without power.