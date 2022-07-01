MAP: SE Michigan 4th of July firework shows

article

It's 4th of July weekend, which means it's time for fireworks.

Check out some shows going on around southeast Michigan.

Planning on doing your own fireworks show? Brush up on laws here.

Friday, July 1

Willow Metropark

This firework display is free, but a Metropark pass is required to enter the park. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Rackham Golf Course in Huntington Woods

Fireworks start around 10 p.m. as part of the city's 4th of July Celebration.

Saturday, July 2

Kensington Metropark

This firework display is free, but a Metropark pass is required to enter the park. Fireworks start when it gets dark, around 10 p.m.

Independence Fest at Clintonwood Park in Clarkston

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Luna Pier Freedom Fest

When it gets dark, fireworks can be watched beachside. There is also a city-wide garage sale and live entertainment.

White Lake

Fireworks will be set off along the lake when it gets dark.

Lake Oakland in Waterford

Fireworks will start over the lake when it gets dark.

Sunday, July 3

Lake Erie Metropark

This firework display is free, but a Metropark pass is required to enter the park. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 4

Clawson Park in Clawson

Fireworks will be set off around 10 p.m.

