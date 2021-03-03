Whitmer emphasizes importance of fixing Michigan infrastructure during visit to crumbling Dearborn bridge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the crumbling Rotunda and Miller roads I-94 bridge in Dearborn on Wednesday.

Crews are currently fixing the bridge that is in poor condition. Temporary patchwork has been the fix for years.

"This bridge is 90 years old. Nothing is going to last forever, but we have to stop nickel and dining our way to success," Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said. "We’re not really getting success that way."

Whitmer said 500 supports have been added to the bridge over the past few years.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meets with crews working on a crumbling Dearborn, Mich. bridge on March 3, 2021.

"This bridge is crucial for the people of Dearborn, for the people of Wayne County," Whitmer said.

Whitmer emphasized the need to properly repair the bridge and others across the state during her visit. Her bridge bundling proposal, if approved, would provide hundreds of millions of dollars to repair more than 100 bridges.

"It’s my hope that the Legislature will get ready to work with me on this. It’s crucial for our economy and most importantly for the safety of our people," Whitmer said. "This is something that we’ve got to get done."