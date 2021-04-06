Gov. Whitmer, student vaccine ambassadors to get 1st shots at Ford Field Tuesday

Michigan's governor and several student ambassadors will be getting their first COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning at Ford Field.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks on Wednesday, January 13 from Lansing, Mich. Image; Gov. Whitmer's office.

Gretchen Whitmer will be alongside high school kids who were selected as some of the youngest recipients to receive the injection. Today's appointments will give each patient protection against the coronavirus.

But it's also meant to showcase that anyone who can get the virus should feel safe getting it - be it the state's top public official or its youth.

Caleb Knuth will be there. He's a 16-year-old sophomore at the University of Detroit Jesuit. He's also an athlete who wants to go to college in Atlanta. Before he felt comfortable getting the vaccine, he admits he was nervous.

"I didn't want to be a guinea pig," he said. "I wasn't on board at first."

A lot of people are hesitant about getting the vaccine. Many others might have trouble getting access to the shot.

Advertisement

The event and location where Knuth, Whitmer, and six other Metro Detroit teens will be when they get their shot is a testament to the safety of the shot and its accessibility.

RELATED: U-D Jesuit teen and vaccine ambassador shares what convinced him to take the shot

"It is important as a whole because if everybody gets it, if we are safe and vaccinated, we will be able to can keep moving forward and not moving back at the rate we are," said Knuth.

Monday was the day vaccines became available to every adult in the state and teens 16 years and older. So far, about 37% of the state has been covered by at least one dose, while more than a fifth have been fully vaccinated.

Michigan's latest outbreak - now measured as the worst in the country - has partly been tied to infections among high school students that brought the virus home to their families.

RELATED: Every adult in Michigan can now get a COVID-19 vaccine - here's how to get yours

While the state first prioritized its health care workers and then its most vulnerable, health experts also say vaccinating those more likely to get infected would go a long way to stemming further spread.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, will administer the shots herself.