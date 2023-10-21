Wife fatally shot in Clinton Township, husband charged with first-degree murder

article

A 30-year-old Clinton Twp man has been arraigned today in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife.

Steven Wheeler is charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Firearm; a life felony and a two-year mandatory felony.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, Wheeler allegedly argued with his wife around 9 p.m. She called 911 and asked the police to come because her husband was assaulting her.

Allegedly, while she was on the phone, Wheeler shot her multiple times, killing her.

An interim arraignment for Wheeler was conducted this morning in the Macomb County Jail and he is to be held without bond, as determined by Magistrate Piatek.

Wheeler's formal arraignment is scheduled to be held on Monday, Oct. 23.

"Homes should never be a battleground. Let us unite in our commitment to stand against abuse, and ensure that justice is served for this unthinkable act," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

