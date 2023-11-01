Will Oxford shooting report stand in court? • DPD chief defends rough arrest • Lithium-ion battery warning

The investigative report conducted after the Oxford High School shooting largely blames school staff. Can it hold up in court though?

Attorney Ven Johnson says possibly.

"Often large reports don’t usually go in," he said. "However, the fact that the folks who did the investigation, if we can show that they were experts in given fields, what they did and how they reviewed the evidence and what their opinions are, would be admissible."

Guidepost Solutions was tasked with conducting an independent investigation after the deadly Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. What the firm found was that school employees could have prevented the shooting.

"In certain critical areas, individuals at every level of the district, from the board to the Superintendent and his cabinet, to the OHS administration and staff, failed to provide a safe and secure environment," the 572-page report said.

DPD chief defends rough arrest

Detroit Police Chief James White says a rough arrest caught on video was justified.

The arrest happened last Saturday at Zorba’s Coney Island off McNichols near Hoover.

Detroit police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area. Their investigation led them to the Coney, to track a suspect vehicle which appeared to be parked outside.

Once inside, police say the officers saw the arrestee with the imprint of a gun in his clothing, leading to the arrest.

"This is an instance where force was used, but this wasn’t excessive force," White said.

The suspect, was armed and previously served prison time for manslaughter, was legally asked by officers if he had a CPL to carry the weapon. Police say he did not answer and when officers approached, the chief says he resisted.

"This is active aggression. This is someone who is fighting with the police," White said. "You add the aggravating circumstances of having a weapon on you, and the officer attempting to secure that weapon. You've got another aggravating circumstance of an open jaw handcuff on the right hand of the suspect, so now he has a weapon."

Fire marshal stresses lithium-ion battery safety after garage explosion

The fire marshal in Birmingham has a warning to people using lithium-ion batteries after a garage explosion started by a lawn mower.

The owner "said he had freshly charged the battery, unplugged it, stowed it away, they went away for the night," Fire Marshal Jeff Scaife said.

Scaife is warning people to be cautious when using lithium-ion batteries, especially since they are becoming increasingly common in a wide range of electronics – such as power tools, toys, remotes, vaping devices and more. If these batteries catch on fire, they typically burn 3-4 times hotter than conventional fires.

He noted a rise in incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires. When these batteries sustain damage, the positive and negative ions can create a powerful chemical reaction.

FBI head warns of increased threats to Americans

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned on Tuesday that Hamas' rampage inside Israel could inspire violence in the U.S., telling lawmakers that multiple foreign extremist groups have called for attacks against Americans and the West in recent weeks.

"We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago," Wray said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

In his testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Wray gave his most detailed and ominous assessment of potential threats to the U.S. since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Woman sentenced to 22+ years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

A Michigan woman was sentenced to decades in prison following a drunk driving crash that killed a man last winter.

Maygan Pitonyak, 20, was sentenced earlier this month to 22 ½ to 60 years, with credit for 238 days time served. She also must pay more than $68,000 in restitution.

Pitonyak and five other people, who were all under 21, were drinking at a St. Clair County bar on Dec. 17, 2022. Authorities said the group left in two pickup trucks driven by Pitonyak and a teen.

While on Capac Road, one of the drivers tried to pass the other truck, but the trucks collided, went off the road, and rolled. Three people were ejected in the crash, and a man later died from his injuries.

Pentagon announces new nuclear bomb 24 times more powerful than one dropped on Japan

The Department of Defense announced its pursuit of a nuclear bomb that will be 24 times more powerful than one of the bombs dropped on Japan during World War II.

The Pentagon is seeking congressional approval and funding to pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, which will be designated the B61-13, according to a DoD press release.

"Today's announcement is reflective of a changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries," Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said in the release. "The United States has a responsibility to continue to assess and field the capabilities we need to credibly deter and, if necessary, respond to strategic attacks, and assure our allies."

Read more here.