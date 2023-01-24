Will schools be closed Wednesday in Southeast Michigan? Check the snow day calculator

Hoping for a snow day this week?

While there is no surefire way to calculate if Wednesday's weather will lead to a day off school, the snow day calculator determines the chances.

All you have to do is put in your zip code, how many snow days your district has had this year, and what kind of school you attend, such as private or public, and the calculator will give you a percentage.

Use the calculator here.

For instance, as of 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, there is a 79% chance that public schools in Southfield that have had zero snow days so far will be closed Wednesday. That falls into the "possibility of no school" category. The tool also calculates Thursday's chances of a snow day.

Check the school closings list.

