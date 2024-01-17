Wind chills as low as -20 possible Wednesday morning in Metro Detroit

It's another bitter cold beginning to the day on Wednesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this morning as chills drop as low as 15 to 20 below zero.

With temperatures this low, frostbite can set in within minutes.

Highs on Wednesday will only climb to about 17.

Two rounds of snow on Thursday and Friday mornings will bring 1-2 inches each, with a good chunk of that lining up with the morning commute.

It will not be as cold the next couple of nights, but single digit lows reappear over the weekend as dry weather wins.

We kick the cold Canadian air out next week as ridging builds in and we reap the benefits of a warm-up. Back above freezing on Tuesday and that feel will hold or increase as the week rolls on.