Winter Blast, Paczki Block Party, GreekFest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Celebrate Fat Tuesday early, enjoy winter-themed events, and more this weekend.

Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:

Winter Blast

Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19

Centennial Commons in Royal Oak

Winter Blast includes live entertainment, a zip line, ice carving, a learn-to-ski and snowboard experience, ice skating, and more.

This festival is free.

Check out our full guide here.

Paczki Block Party

Saturday, Feb. 18

Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit

EMBC is hosting a Paczki Block Party in partnership with Detroit City Distillery. Activities include a paczki-eating contest, live music from John Stevens’ Polka Band, plus pierogi from Eastern Market’s famous Pietrzyk Perogies.

The brewery released two versions of its paczki beer this year – raspberry and blueberry.

This event is free to attend, but the eating contest is $10, with the money going to Gleaners Food Bank. Sign up here.

Westland GreekFest

Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19

Hellenic Cultural Center of the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church

Enjoy Greek food, live music, and more entertainment at this culture fest.

Food is the centerpiece of the festival, with offerings ranging from a traditional Greek dinner – souvlaki, spanakopita, pastitsio, and fresh Greek salads to Greek street foods, like gyros and Greek fries.

Learn more.

Winter at Valade- Mardi Gras Weekend

Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19

Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Detroit with giveaways, live entertainment, beads, masquerade masks, and more.

Learn more.

Winter Wonderland at Elizabeth Park

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1-4 p.m.

Elizabeth Park at 4461 Elizabeth Drive in Trenton

Enjoy hayrides, crafts, bonfires, an outdoor dance party, ice carving demos, hikes, and nature presentations during this free winter event.

For more information contact Wayne County Parks at 734-261-1990.

Ice Festival

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 2-7 p.m.

Brown Iron Brewhouse in Royal Oak

Sit by the fire, watch ice carvings, and enjoy food and drinks at Brown Iron Brewhouse's first Ice Festival.

There will be a hot chocolate bar, coffee bar, and rare beer tappings.

Can't make it this weekend? The event will be held at its Washington Township location on March 4.