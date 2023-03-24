Woman charged with arson after car fire in Waterford Township

article

A woman is facing an arson charge after a car was torched Sunday in Waterford Township.

Bethani Anetria Ellout is accused of setting a car on fire while it was parked at 1076 Scott Lake Rd. around 9 p.m. that day.

Police said they were also investigating a car fire that happened earlier that day at 1092 Scott Lake Rd. That blaze spread to a building, and both the car and the building were destroyed. That fire remains under investigation, and Ellout was not charged in connection with it.

Original Story: Police investigating person of interest after 2 car fires

Ellout was issued a $25,000 cash bond.