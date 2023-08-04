Woman dies after ambush in Saline • UAW's 'ambitious' list of demands • Downtown Plymouth Art Walk vandalized

The woman Saline police say was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend Thursday morning, has died from her injuries.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Amber Jo Thomas of Lenawee County, died this evening from her injuries according to investigators, who say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

A male acquaintance, 55, who was with the victim was also shot while they were out on a smoke break, but is listed in stable condition.

The suspect, a 58-year-old Lenawee County man, is accused of targeting Thomasat the UAW Hall, across from an assisted living center on Woodland Drive at 11:35 a.m. this morning.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik says an active shooter drill was being held nearby this morning, which helped aid the quick police response.

"When she was walking across the street with another male acquaintance, the suspect was waiting and just opened fire," she said. "Thankfully we were actually doing training for an active shooter over at Saline High School over in Pittsfield Township. so we had a lot of cooperation very quickly."

FOX 2 has learned that the female victim had a Personal Protection Order against the suspected shooter.

The chief described a "domestic relationship" between the suspect and victim who was walking to her car for a smoke break when the shooter began firing. Police got the call when the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect had fled the scene in a tan-colored 4-door Ford Focus. A short time later as assisting police agencies were heading to the scene a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy came upon a crash at S. Ann Arbor and Willis roads with the at-fault driver/vehicle matching the description of the shooting suspect.

The suspect did not comply with commands and was arrested after being shot by a Taser.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital via Huron Valley Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female victim in the crash is a 38-year-old from of Jackson County.

UAW's ‘ambitious’ list of demands

The president of the United Auto Workers declared earlier this week that the union's upcoming negotiations will come with the "most audacious and ambitious list of proposals" that Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have seen in years.

During a Monday video stream online, President Shawn Fain outlined the UAW's stance as its leadership heads into collective bargaining with the Big three automakers, including double-digit pay raises, more medical benefits for retirees, a right to strike if plants close. He also proposed a 32-hour work week for union members.

The demands include:

Eliminate Tiers on wages & Benefits

Substantial wage increase

Restore Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)

Defined Benefit Pension for all workers

Re-establish retiree medical benefits

Right to strike over plant closures

Working Family Protection Program

End Abuse of Temp workers

More Paid time off to be with families

Significantly increase retiree pay

Downtown Plymouth Art Walk vandalized by group caught on camera

Some vandals were caught in the act defacing and destroying artwork on display in downtown Plymouth last Saturday. It happened at the Plymouth art walk-- which is is meant to get young people interested in art. Police are hoping someone recognizes these suspects-- so they can be held responsible.

The vandalized painting is part of the Plymouth Art Walk by renowned Plymouth artist Tony Roko. And the Plymouth Police released these close-ups of the suspects.

"They came out of the Post, they cross Penneman, they walked out this alley," said Roko. "This is phase 1 of the art walk. The Pizza Vino Alley, that leads to Fleet Street, they tugged on this piece, but it didn’t give. It was funny because it was almost like a light switch flipped with them."

And then close up on camera —- you can see a couple of kicks —— and then the artwork was ripped off the alley wall. The CEO said the artwork had "extraordinary" importance to the city.

If you recognize the vandals, you're asked to call police.

I-94's new high-tech roadway

One of the incoming road construction projects expected to start next week will be unlike anything Michigan has installed in its highways before. Beginning Monday, Aug. 7, the shoulder of I-94 traveling westbound in western Wayne County will be closed for the installation of a pilot project focused around automated vehicles.

Workers will be prepping the site before closing the left lane entirely for resurfacing worker that will reopen in November.

Working in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, a mobility company called Cavnue will work to equip the left lane of I-94 between Belleville and Rawsonville roads with digital infrastructure that can support and connect to automated vehicles (CAV).

The proposed CAV corridor was proposed as the "world's most sophisticated roadway" that would connect to buses, vans, shuttles, and is part of a larger plan of connecting Ann Arbor and Detroit. It will allow a mix of autonomous vehicles, traditional transit vehicles, as well as freight and personal transportation options as well.

SummerSlam 2023: Where to park in Detroit for WWE event at Ford Field

WWE's SummerSlam comes to Detroit on Saturday, along with other events that will make it a busy night downtown. The wrestling event begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. at Ford Field.

There's also a Mt. Joy concert at The Fillmore, a Smokey Robinson show at the Fox Theatre, and a Tigers game in the afternoon that could impact traffic and parking before SummerSlam.

With such a busy weekend on tap, parking will be scarce, and some lots are already sold out. Here are some options for parking downtown this weekend:

Hollywood Casino at Greektown, Ford Field, or through Parkwhiz.

Daily Forecast

It won't be as hot Friday as temperatures cool off a tad. Rain is also expected later this weekend and into Monday with an inch of water not out of the question.

What else we're watching

The Mega Millions Jackpot has now grown to $1.25 billion as the next drawing comes up Friday. The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. Residents affected by recent power outages who receive food assistance through SNAP benefits may be able to apply to have their sustenance replaced. The health department says residents can apply for a replacement by Aug. 7. The Detroit Lions have sold out their season tickets for the 2023-24 schedule - the first time ever in the Ford Field era. The team president confirmed the news in a statement to Yahoo!Sports Following a string of robberies in Wayne County, which included a theft out of an Eastpointe pharmacy , Detroit police hope they have zeroed in on the suspects. The investigation had some developments overnight. The Michigan Science Center is extending its hours for its monthly "First Friday Late Nights" event this Aug. 4. It'll be open until 8 p.m. tonight.

Farmers' Almanac declares ‘The BRRR is Back’ with predicted ‘snowy’ weather in winter outlook

After many Americans experienced a mild winter earlier in the year, they may be pleased to learn that the Farmers’ Almanac is forecasting a return to a traditional winter toward the end of 2023 and heading into 2024.

In a prediction titled "The BRRR Is Back!" the Farmers' Almanac's annual winter forecast is expecting cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions for the contiguous United States.

Their forecast states that December is expected to have a stormy start with some blizzard conditions blowing snow into areas over northern New England, the North Central U.S., along with northern and central areas of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas.