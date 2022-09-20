Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills

A Rochester Hills woman died after a crash early Tuesday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, when she drove off the east side of the road around 12:25 a.m. She hit the embankment and went airborne. The Jeep landed on its side.

White, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital, but she died just after 8 a.m. No one else was in the vehicle.

Deputies suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.