Woman gets prison time for role in moving meth, heroin, fentanyl from Detroit to Upper Peninsula

A woman received a 51-month prison sentence for her role in a drug conspiracy that moved methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Detroit to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Elizabeth "Biz" Jean Decota is the 10th and final person to be sentenced in connection with this drug trafficking.

From March 2021 and December 2021, the group brought the drugs to the western half of the UP. They based their operations on the Hannahville Indian Community and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, where meth was distributed.

Drug-related activity in the L’Anse Indian and Hannahville Reservations contribute to violent crime and imposes serious health and economic difficulties to Tribal communities. These sentences help send a message that drug use and trafficking has no place on the Reservations," said Jerin Falcon, Deputy Associate Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, Division of Drug Enforcement.

According to authorities, the drugs had a "significant impact on the community."

"Illegal drugs are a danger to our loved ones and have no place in our communities," said. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "The United States Attorney’s Office is working closely with our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners to disrupt drug trafficking rings in Indian Country and across the state to help rid our streets of meth, heroin, fentanyl, and other potentially lethal poisons."

