Woman gifted appliances after theft • Home Depot hot dogs return • Family of abducted nurse sues DMC

By FOX 2 Staff and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

Woman gifted new appliances after old ones stolen

The tears coming down Keyana Hunter's face were that of happiness. After all, a new water heater and furnace alleviates much of the burden she's been dealing with the past few weeks. But it was the community response that prompted her joy following a theft at her newly-purchased home. Hunter had just closed on the Detroit property when she was robbed of the appliances that regulate temperature and water going into the home.

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A bad time for a new Detroit homeowner turned around thanks to the generosity of others who saw her story.

Just after Keyana Hunter bought her new home earlier this summer, she discovered that her hot water heater and furnace were stolen after her lockbox was removed. It was a blow for the single mother of two.

"My wife saw the story, and it feels good to help somebody out," said Kenneth MacIver of Kona Air Heating and Cooling.

He's one of many people who reached out to help.

"It was the community that helped raise the money for the equipment. We put in the free labor," MacIver said. "Carr Supply helped us get some cost off on the equipment. She had a family member supply the tankless water heater, so our equipment cost came to around $4,000. We were pretty much right where the GoFundMe hit."

MacIver also added air conditioning to the home.

"I hope more people see a company do something for somebody to help them and pick up on that same idea - help people," he said.

Oxford High School shooter's attorney argues brain injury

During a hearing Tuesday, the attorney for the teen who killed four students at Oxford High School argued that he suffered a traumatic brain injury before the shooting.

Attorney Paulette Loftin presented a video in court, from the back room of a diner in 2020. In the video, the shooter is walking through the kitchen when he suddenly collapses. 

"I observed (the shooter) walking in the diner and, for some inexplicable reason, his head takes a direct hit to the floor. I observed him trying to get up on his own volition, and he was not able to," said Dr. Colin King – an expert in mental health, forensic psychology, and brain injury.

King also mentioned another time when the shooter had fallen and hit his head.

"I have had the opportunity to visit a lab. I have handled a human brain, I have seen a human brain and what it looks like. It has the consistency of an egg," King said. 

This testimony came during a hearing to determine if the shooter can be sentenced to life without parole. It was adjourned until Aug. 18.

Family of abducted, murdered nurse sues DMC

The family of Patrice Wilson, who was abducted from outside her job at the DMC and later murdered, is suing the hospital for $200 million.

"It's heartbreaking to know DMC didn't keep her safe," said Rosalind Livingston, her mother.

Attorney Michael Fortner says there was surveillance video of the alleged killer, Jamere Miller, lurking as he waited for Wilson to get off work.

"It's a murder that could have been prevented if DMC did what they should have been doing to protect Patrice and the other nurses down there," Fortner said.

Fortner also criticized how long it took for the hospital to report the abduction.

"We feel had she been one of them white nurses down there, they'd announce it immediately," he said. "Instead they waited three or four hours is my understanding, to tell anybody including the family after they were notified she'd been kidnapped."

Hot dogs return to Home Depot 

If you've missed getting a hot dog during your Home Depot trip, we have good news: they're back!

The first location of six that sell hot dogs outside Home Depot stores in Metro Detroit has reopened - with more to follow.

"So, we got all the burners on high, and we're kicking out the dogs," said Bill the Hot Dog Guy, who sells dogs from Franks Again outside the Troy store.

Home Depot released a statement:

"We were excited to work with our third-party provider to open this hot dog stand at our store in Troy, and we’re thrilled to see how excited Detroiters are about the return of 'Depot dogs.' This is the first of six hot dog stands that our vendors plan to open in metro Detroit in the coming months."

Bottled water being given away after water main break

Residents in four Macomb County cities and one Oakland County city - Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and Rochester - are under a Boil Water Advisory until at least Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Chesterfield firefighters say they gave away about 2,000 cases of bottled water and will continue to hand out more Wednesday.

The advisory follows a large water main break on 24 Mile Road. It will not be lifted until at least Thursday afternoon when Great Lakes Water Authority testing is concluded.

Daily Forecast

The Canadian wildfire smoke fades, revealing some sun as temps reach the low 80s.

Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in low 80s

Wednesday will be comfortable and nice with the Canadian wildfire smoke clearing up and revealing the sun.

What else we're watching

  1. Two off-duty Detroit cops have been formally arraigned on charges stemming from two separate incidents.
  2. A man accused of shooting a woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station and allegedly beating the mother of his child while out on bond will be sentenced Wednesday.
  3. Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith pleaded guilty to three felonies Tuesday - official misconduct in office, tampering with evidence in a civil proceeding, and conspiracy to commit forgery.
  4. The Wayne County Fair is happening now- here's everything you need to know.
  5. It's also Monroe County Fair time - check our guide for info.

FBI finds 200 victims of sex trafficking, 59 missing children in nationwide sweep

The FBI found 200 victims of sex trafficking and more than 125 suspects during a two-week nationwide campaign, federal officials announced Tuesday.

The federal agency said it worked with its state and local partners to identify and locate 200 victims of sex trafficking during a nationwide enforcement campaign called "Operation Cross Country."

The operation also led to the identification or arrest of 126 suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses and 68 suspects of trafficking, according to the FBI.

Read more here.