Woman in wheelchair hit by vehicle, killed in Royal Oak after falling into road

A woman died Monday after she was hit by a vehicle in Royal Oak.

Police said the 50-year-old Detroit woman who was in a wheelchair fell forward into the road in the area of Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway just after 3:10 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said the 39-year-old driver stayed at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.