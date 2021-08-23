Woman says a 'little' road rage led to freeway shooting on Lodge in Southfield

A woman told police there was a "little" road rage that led to her being shot at while driving on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield on Saturday.

Police were called to the eastbound I-696 exit ramp to Telegraph in Southfield at 3:25 p.m. A witness told police that there was a shooting on southbound Telegraph where it merges with the Lodge.

The victim had left for work but came back and told police that she didn't know where the shooting happened, so Michigan State Police troopers drove her around until she said it was on the southbound side of the Lodge near Telegraph.

She told troopers road rage was involved before someone fired at her from the passenger side of a black Pontiac with dark tinted windows that was occupied by two young Black males. The woman was not hit.

The victim and witness did not get license plate information, and a better description of the suspect vehicle nor occupants was not provided.

Police are seeking information about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 248-584-5740.

